Founder of K of C cleared for beatification

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has acknowledged a miracle through the intercession of Father Michael McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, thus fulfilling the requirements for his beatification. In decrees issued on May 27, the Vatican also recognized miracles attributed to Blessed Charles de Foucauld, the French hermit who died as a martyr in Algeria, who is now eligible for canonization; and Pauline-Marie Jaricot, founder of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, who is cleared for beatification. The Congregation also recognized the martyrdom of Cosma Spessotto, a Franciscan priest killed in El Salvador in 1980.

