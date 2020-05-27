Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Chicago’s bond rating slashed

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 3-notch downgrade from A1 to Baa1 “reflects the escalation of core social and business risks for a particular sector that has seen a substantial and now recently increasing trend of preemptive bankruptcy,” according to the report. “The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock.”

