Archdiocese of Chicago’s bond rating slashed
May 27, 2020
» Continue to this story on Bond Buyer
CWN Editor's Note: The 3-notch downgrade from A1 to Baa1 “reflects the escalation of core social and business risks for a particular sector that has seen a substantial and now recently increasing trend of preemptive bankruptcy,” according to the report. “The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 11:46 AM ET USA
Is the Archdiocese of Chicago a business, like any other secular money-making enterprise? According to Moody's bond credit ratings, "Baa1" lies near the bottom of investment-grade bonds, just 3 steps above "junk" bond rating. Is this the Church's future? How the mighty are falling all around us. Pope Francis warned today: "Mission...is not the fruit of the application of 'secular notions of activism or technical-professional competence.'" So which is it for U.S. dioceses: mission or business?