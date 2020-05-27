Catholic World News

Children should ‘detach themselves’ from screens for a few hours daily, Vatican official advises

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This time, after all, has taught us that we cannot continue to be distracted by the unimportant things that normally overwhelm us,” said Gabriella Gambino, Undersecretary for Family and Life t the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. “The Lord has given us a time to stop, to reflect in silence, to find the Spirit once more.”

