Prayer transforms hearts of stone into hearts of flesh, Pope says at general audience

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a new series of Wednesday general audiences on prayer. “Prayer cultivates flowerbeds of rebirth in places where human hatred was only capable of sowing a desert,” the Pope said on May 27, as he spoke about Abel, Seth, Enoch, and Noah.

