‘The most important thing now is to protect life’: Nicaragua’s bishops call for political unity on CO19
May 27, 2020
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, the autocratic leftist ruler, has resisted calls to enact restrictions as the pandemic spreads; opposition leaders disagree.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
