UN leader renews ‘deep appreciation’ for Pope Francis

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to renew my deep appreciation to Pope Francis for his support for my global ceasefire appeal and the work of the United Nations,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in an interview with Vatican Media. “His global engagement, compassion and calls for unity reaffirm the core values that guide our work: to reduce human suffering and promote human dignity.”

