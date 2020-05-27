Catholic World News

Bethlehem’s Basilica of the Nativity reopens

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The basilica “will be accessible only to those who have no fever and have no flu symptoms,” according to the report. “There is also an obligation to wear personal protection measures, including masks, and to maintain a safety distance of at least two meters. Finally, it is forbidden to touch or kiss stones or religious symbols.”

