Marian shrines around the world to join Pope in praying Rosary for ‘help amidst pandemic’

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization has announced that on May 30, Pope Francis will lead the Rosary at the Vatican Gardens’ Lourdes grotto “to pray to the Virgin Mary for help amidst the pandemic.”

