Vatican spokesman: Pope is warning against secularizing Church’s missionary activity

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, described the Pope’s recent message to the Pontifical Mission Societies as a “strong text,” a warning against “secular notions of activism or technical-professional competence” in missionary activity.

