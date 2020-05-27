Vatican spokesman: Pope is warning against secularizing Church’s missionary activity
May 27, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, described the Pope’s recent message to the Pontifical Mission Societies as a “strong text,” a warning against “secular notions of activism or technical-professional competence” in missionary activity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 11:59 AM ET USA
For how many decades have certain Catholic charities of international reach behaved more as secular "political, cultural, psychological, or religious proselyti[zers]" than as missionary outreaches with Christ as their overriding principle of action? When the largest source of funding for some of these organizations is government, how can one expect them to behave any differently? Pope Francis has identified the modern idol of certain Catholic charities: secular methodology dominance over Christ.