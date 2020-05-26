Catholic World News

Catholic group seeks federal probe of bishops’ charity

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A group of prominent Catholics has inaugurated a petition drive asking US officials to investigate whether Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the official overseas charity of the US bishops’ conference, has violated the “Mexico City policy” that bars the use of federal funds for the promotion of legal abortion. The petition from the Lepanto Institute—which has exposed CRS ties to abortion advocates—is signed by theologian Janet Smith, LifeSite News founder John-Henry Westen, Michael Voris of Church Militant, and Stephen Brady of Roman Catholic Faithful, among others.

