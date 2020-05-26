Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for European action against Russian aggression

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “You can’t remain silent if someone changes the map of the world around you, as tomorrow it may happen to you,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “The aggressor must be stopped by a collective stance for action.” (Since 2014, over 10,000 people have been killed in the War in Donbass.)

