England’s bishops respond to new ‘presumed consent’ organ-donation law

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The act of donating organs before or after death has been considered a gift and an intrinsic good, the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “However, a system of presumed consent risks taking away the right of the individual to exercise this decision, and therefore potentially undermines the concept of donation as a gift.” The Anscombe Bioethics Center, a British Catholic think-tank, has also questioned the law.

