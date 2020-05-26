Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds California’s restrictions on religous gatherings

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2-1 decision, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the restrictions on public worship put in place by California and San Diego. “We’re dealing here with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there presently is no known cure,” the majority ruled. “In the words of Justice Robert Jackson, if a ‘[c]ourt does not temper its doctrinaire logic with a little practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.’”

