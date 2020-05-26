Catholic World News

Pope expresses gratitude to Salesians

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I recall with gratitude the spiritual formation I received from the sons and daughters of Don Bosco,” said Pope Francis, who entered a Salesian boarding school when he was 12.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

