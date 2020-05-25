Catholic World News

Vatican announces special year devoted to Laudato Si’

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’, to care for our common home. “I invite all people of goodwill to take part [in the year], to care for our common home and our most vulnerable brothers and sisters,” Pope Francis said on May 24.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

