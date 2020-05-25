Catholic World News

‘Be witnesses in the world of the Risen Lord,’ Pope says on Feast of Ascension

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 24 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis blessed a handful of pilgrims who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square as Italy and the Vatican emerge from lockdown (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!