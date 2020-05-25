Catholic World News

US bishops, other Catholic leaders sign statement of solidarity for prisoners, prison employees

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Mobilizing Network

CWN Editor's Note: “The impacts of the coronavirus in jails, prisons, and detention centers are severe,” the signatories said. “As a Church, we are being challenged to creatively consider ways to be present to people behind bars and to those returning home—to see each other’s wounds, meet their pressing needs, and to become agents of God’s restorative work in the world.”

