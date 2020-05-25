Catholic World News

Livestream of papal Mass on Chinese social media raises censorship questions

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This type of engagement for the pope with Chinese believers directly is exactly what the Vatican was hoping to achieve through its rapprochement with the Chinese government,” said Sarah Cook of Freedom House. “By allowing it, it may be giving Beijing more leverage to obtain what it wants in the future, such as approval of certain bishops or reduced Vatican criticism of ongoing persecution of Catholics in China.”

