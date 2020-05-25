Catholic World News

Vatican Museums to reopen on June 1 after lockdown

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “he Museums received some 7 million visitors last year and are the Holy See’s most reliable source of income, previously generating an estimated $100 million yearly,” the Reuters news agency noted. Earlier, the Vatican outlined safety measures the Museums would take upon reopening.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!