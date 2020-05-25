Catholic World News

After Minnesota bishops plan to defy Mass restrictions, governor eases rules

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On May 20, the state’s bishops announced that public Masses would resume in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s earlier executive order, which they said “defied reason.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!