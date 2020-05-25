Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre fails to reopen as planned

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Franciscan Custos of the Holy Land, and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem had previously announced that “starting on Sunday 24, 2020, this most holy place will be accessible again to the faithful for visits and prayers.”

