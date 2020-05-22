Catholic World News

Australian bishops weigh major reforms in governance

May 22, 2020

Sydney Morning Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s Catholic bishops are circulating a confidential report that suggests dramatic changes in Church governance, including lay participation in diocesan oversight. Archbishop Mark Coleridge, the president of the Australian bishops’ conference, confirmed that the proposals—which will be discussed at the bishops’ meeting in November—have “far-reaching implications for the Church’s life and missions.”

