Catholic World News

Churches are ‘essential,’ Trump declares

May 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Today I’m identifying houses of worship—churches, synagogues, and mosques—as essential places that provide essential services,” President Donald Trump said on May 22. He said that churches should be open for worship, and threatened to “override” any orders from state governors keeping them closed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!