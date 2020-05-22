Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Patriarch suspends 2 bishops

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “scandalous images of the conduct of the two bishops began to circulate on social media, with rather embarrassing and particular photographs on the homosexual activity of various priests and lay people together with them.”

