Federal court upholds Maryland governor’s stay-at-home order

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The plaintiffs argue that the order is underinclusive because it still allows some businesses to ‘accommodate large crowds and masses of persons,’ such as Lowe’s and Walmart,” Judge Catherine Blake wrote in her decision upholding Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order. “But plaintiffs have not shown that these activities are comparable to religious services. First, these businesses are part of the critical infrastructure … and, unlike religious services, they cannot operate remotely.”

