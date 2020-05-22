Catholic World News

Rift between White House and CDC delays guidance for reopening houses of worship

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In the end, the decision to hold back reopening guidance for religious institutions came from some White House and coronavirus task force officials who did not want to alienate the faithful and believed that some of the proposals, such as limits on hymnals, the size of choirs or the passing of collection plates, were too restrictive,” according to the report.

