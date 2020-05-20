Catholic World News

Vatican data-processing functions moved to Secretariat for Economy

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has signed an order transferring the Vatican’s central data-processing office to the Secretariat for the Economy. The office has been operating under the office of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA). The Vatican said that the move was designed “to guarantee a more rational organization of the Holy See’s economic and financial information.”

