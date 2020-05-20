Catholic World News

US Labor department moves to protect religious freedom

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia has ordered officials in that department to enforce federal laws that bar religious discrimination on the workplace. He said that firms should offer “reasonable religious accommodations” for employees, and that the Labor department should give religious organizations equal treatment in applications for federal help.

