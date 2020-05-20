Catholic World News

Father Adolfo Nicolas, former Jesuit superior general, dead at 84

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Adolfo Nicolas, who served as superior general of the Society of Jesus from 2008 to 2016, died on May 20 at the age of 84. His successor, Father Arturo Sosa, recalled him as “a person with a spirit of joyful service to others, smiling in the middle of a job done under pressure.”

