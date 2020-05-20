Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox monasteries hard hit by pandemic

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “almost all the monks are infected” at Danilov Monastery, the residence of the Patriarch of Moscow and headquarters of the Russian Orthodox Church.

