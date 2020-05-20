Catholic World News
Oregon Supreme Court blocks judge’s ruling overturning stay-at-home orders
May 20, 2020
» Continue to this story on Jurist
CWN Editor's Note: A state trial court judge, responding to a lawsuit filed by 16 churches, had blocked enforcement of Gov. Kate Brown’s orders.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!