Oregon Supreme Court blocks judge’s ruling overturning stay-at-home orders

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A state trial court judge, responding to a lawsuit filed by 16 churches, had blocked enforcement of Gov. Kate Brown’s orders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

