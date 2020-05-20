Catholic World News

Pope reflects on prayer and the mystery of creation

May 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a new series of Wednesday general audiences on prayer. “Life, the simple fact that we exist, opens the heart of the human person to prayer,” he said on May 20 (video). “The first page of the Bible resembles a great hymn of thanks.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!