At New York hospital, a friar watches over those dying
May 20, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Brother Robert Bathe, a Carmelite friar, is Bellevue Hospital’s bereavement coordinator.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
