Judge sides with archdiocese in dispute with Small Business Administration

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for bankruptcy in 2018; the Small Business Administration sought to prevent the archdiocese from obtaining a $900,000 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

