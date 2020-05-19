Catholic World News

With economy in crisis, Maronite Patriarch offers land to citizens, blasts Lebanese judiciary

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Certain magistrates issue their sentences on the basis of political motivations or out of revenge,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. “Has our democratic system been transformed into a police state and dictatorial system?”

