Missionary sister laments continued violent superstition in Papua New Guinea

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Anna Pigozzo lamented the torture of two women accused of witchcraft, with a mob of 500 looking on. Christianity is the official religion of the western Pacific nation of 7.1 million (map); the nation is 64% Protestant and 31% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

