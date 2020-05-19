Action Alert!
Just $4,301 left to match to win a $31,000 Easter Challenge Grant.   Your donation now will count twice!   Deadline is Pentecost (May 31).
Catholic World News

Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

May 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Anti-Defamation League found “2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, finding 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.