Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019
May 19, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Anti-Defamation League found “2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, finding 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
