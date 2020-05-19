Catholic World News

Vatican calls attention to growing food crisis

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Augusto Zampini-Davies, adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, discussed the growing crisis during a press conference in which Cardinal Peter Turkson outlined the work of the Vatican’s CO19 commission.

