Stop peddling abortion as CO19 relief, US official tells UN leader

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The letter from John Barsa, acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, is “unprecedented in its direct criticism of the UN bureaucracy’s promotion of abortion as humanitarian aid,” according to the report.

