EU court rules against Hungary’s detention of asylum seekers, including Christians

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News’s coverage focused on the plight of Abouzar Soltani, an Iranian convert from Islam to Christianity. The Court of Justice of the European Union published a press release with additional background on its decision.

