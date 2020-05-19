Catholic World News
Pontifical academy offers ‘contributions from the Catholic Church to ethical reflections in the digital era’
May 19, 2020
» Continue to this story on Nature Machine Intelligence
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life’s reflections are summarized here.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!