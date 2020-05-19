Catholic World News

We have a Father, we are not orphans, Pope preaches at Mass

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 17 (video),-Pope Francis prayed for “those persons who clean hospitals, the streets, who empty dumpsters, who go to each house to remove trash.” During his homily, he preached on John 14:15-21, the Gospel reading of the day.

