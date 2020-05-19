Catholic World News

John Paul II was a man of prayer, closeness, justice, Pope Francis preaches on saint’s centenary

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 18, the 100th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s birth, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Polish Pontiff’s tomb (video).

