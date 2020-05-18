Catholic World News

Ecuador: pro-lifers protest UN epidemic-aid package that promotes abortion

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life groups in Ecuador are urging the country’s government to resist UN pressure to promote abortion as a condition for receiving humanitarian aid during the CO19 crisis. A citizens’ petition urges President Lenin Moreno not to “accept ideological interference” from the UN, noting that “the aid is not free, since in various sections of the document it is explained that said aid is conditional on Ecuador legalizing abortion.”

