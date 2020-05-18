Catholic World News

Indian bishop seeks approval to live as hermit

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jacob Muricken, an auxiliary of the Diocese of Palai, is seeking approval from the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church to relinquish his episcopal office and live as a hermit. The bishop says that Syro-Malabar officials have been sympathetic, but are waiting for approval from the Vatican: a requirement for a bishop who leaves office.

