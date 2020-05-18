Catholic World News

Montenegro: Serbian clerics released after being jailed for prayer service

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A prosecutor in Montenegro has released a Serbian Orthodox bishop and eight of his priests, who were arrested and held for three days on charges of violating emergency public-health regulations by participating in a prayer service for several thousand people. The clerics had said that they did not lead the service, but participated in a service that hundreds of lay faithful had organized on their own initiative.

