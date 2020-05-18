Catholic World News

Federal judge blocks North Carolina governor’s restrictions on religious services

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Roy Cooper is not permitted to “treat religious worship as a world apart from non-religious activities with no good, or more importantly, constitutional, explanation,” Judge James C. Dever said in his ruling. “There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution of the United States or the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.”

