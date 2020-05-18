Catholic World News

Poland’s bishops issue letter for 100th anniversary of St. John Paul II’s birth

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This great saint has made an invaluable contribution to the history of our country, Europe, the world, and the history of the universal Church,” the letter begins. “In this difficult time for us all – when we struggle with the coronavirus pandemic and question the future of our families and society – it is worth asking: what he would he say to us today?

