Cardinal Turkson outlines work of Vatican’s CO19 commission

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development made his remarks at May 16 press conference entitled “COVID-19, Food crisis and integral ecology: the action of the Church” (video).

