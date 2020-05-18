Catholic World News

Pope Francis: As churches reopen, heed civil authorities’ health directives

May 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “In some countries liturgical celebrations with the faithful have resumed; in others the possibility is being considered,” the Pope said on May 17. “In Italy, from tomorrow it will be possible to celebrate Holy Mass with the people; but please, let us go ahead with the rules, the prescriptions they give us, so as to protect the health of each person and of the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

